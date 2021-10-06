Japan Aiming to Produce Food in Space for Long Stays

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry aims to establish a system with which food can be produced and supplied stably in space, in preparation for extended trips for the exploration of the Moon and Mars.

The ministry will provide financial support of 310 million yen in fiscal 2021 to consortiums of universities, companies and other organizations researching and developing such systems.

The Japanese government also hopes to use technologies made in space for resolving issues on Earth, such as food shortages.

The project is part of the Strategic Program for Accelerating Research, Development and Utilization of Space Technology, which is led by the Cabinet Office.

Six consortiums have already applied to join the program. The government will decide which consortium to back after Wednesday's screening.

