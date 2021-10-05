Japan's Manabe among Winners of 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Tuesday that it will award the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics to three scientists, including Syukuro Manabe from Japan, for their contribution to predicting global warming.

Manabe is a senior meteorologist at Princeton University of the United States.

The two other laureates are Klaus Hasselmann, professor at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, Hamburg, Germany, and Giorgio Parisi, professor at Sapienza University of Rome, Italy.

