Japanese-Born Scientist Manabe Wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Tuesday that it will award the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics to Japanese-born U.S. scientist Syukuro Manabe for establishing climate models that contribute mainly to predicting global warming.

Manabe will receive the prize, together with two other scientists, from Germany and Italy, "for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems," the academy said.

Manabe, 90, is a senior meteorologist at Princeton University in the United States. Born in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, he moved to the United Sates in 1958, continuing his studies at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other places. He obtained U.S. citizenship in 1975.

The two other laureates are Klaus Hasselmann, 89, professor at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, Germany, and Giorgio Parisi, 73, professor at Sapienza University of Rome, Italy.

From the 1960s, Manabe laid the foundation for the development of so-called climate models, which enable the simulation on the computer of climate change mechanisms involving various complex factors, by combining calculation models for the atmosphere and oceans.

