FOCUS: LDP Factions Battle over Election Candidate Selections

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has launched full-scale moves to sort out the situation in around 10 constituencies where official candidates have yet to be chosen for the House of Representatives election on Oct. 31.

With the inauguration of LDP President and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the departure of Toshihiro Nikai as the party's secretary-general, a post he filled for more than five years, the power balance within the LDP has changed completely.

After the faction led by Nikai, which plans to field candidates in six constituencies, contended sharply with the faction led by Kishida for candidate endorsement in the previous Lower House election in 2017, the Nikai faction is on high alert over how new LDP executives will move in the upcoming election.

At a press conference on Tuesday, new Secretary-General Akira Amari said the party in principle will prioritize incumbent Lower House lawmakers when choosing who to endorse in the coming election.

"We will decide (candidates) after listening to the voices of locals and holding comprehensive discussions, including on who is likely to win," Amari said.

