Family of Deceased Sri Lankan Woman Watched Video of Detention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The 27-year-old sister of a Sri Lankan woman who has died during detention in Japan said Tuesday that she and her lawyers have watched some of the surveillance camera footage of the woman's detention in the central Japan city of Nagoya.

They watched the footage as part of proceedings for the preservation of evidence, in preparation for a damages lawsuit against the Japanese government over the death of Wishma Sandamali, then 33, in March this year.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, her sister, Poornima, urged Japanese immigration authorities again to disclose all of the footage taken at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau facility.

According to the lawyers, surveillance footage between Feb. 22 and March 6, the day the woman died, for a total of 33 DVDs have been preserved as evidence.

Bereaved family members and others watched some of the footage at Nagoya District Court on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]