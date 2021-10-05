Kishida Congratulates Nobel Laureate Manabe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida congratulated Japanese-born scientist Syukuro Manabe on Tuesday for winning the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics.

"I express my heartfelt pleasure," Kishida said.

Manabe's selection for the prize shows that a discovery stemming from original ideas of a researcher who is active overseas on the basis of research activities in Japan has been recognized, the prime minister said. "I'm proud as a Japanese national," he said.

Manabe, now a U.S. citizen and a senior meteorologist at Princeton University, won the prestigious prize for establishing climate models that contribute chiefly to predicting global warming.

