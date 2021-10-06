Minister Says Japan Has No Plan to Build or Replace N-Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan has no plan to build new nuclear power plants or replace existing ones, the country's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda has said.

The Japanese government is in the process of updating its basic energy plan and released a draft of the new plan in July. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet, launched Monday, aims to adopt the new plan before the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, which will start in late October.

The draft calls for maintaining the share of nuclear power at 20-22 pct of the country's total electricity generation. But it makes no reference to whether Japan will build new nuclear power plants or replace old ones.

The use of nuclear energy is "essential in terms of ensuring a stable supply of reasonable electricity and responding to climate change," Hagiuda said in an interview on Tuesday.

The newly appointed minister suggested that no major changes will be made to the draft, pledging to work on the restarts of idled reactors by placing safety at the top priority instead of building new plants or rebuilding existing ones.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]