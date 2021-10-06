Strong Quake Hits Northeastern Japan
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake rocked northeastern Japan Wednesday, registering upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, in Hashikami, Aomori Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 6.0, occurred around 2:46 a.m. (5:46 p.m. Tuesday GMT).
The agency said the quake struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture, which neighbors Aomori, at a depth of around 50 kilometers.
There is no risk of tsunami being caused by the quake, according to the agency.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]