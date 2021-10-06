Ex-Chief of Japanese Egg Firm Found Guilty of Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Wednesday found Yoshiki Akita, former chief of a Japanese egg production firm, guilty of bribing former agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa.

Presiding Judge Katsuko Mukai sentenced Akita, the 87-year-old former chief of Akita Foods, based in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, to 20 months in prison with a suspension of four years.

Mukai said Akita proactively provided a massive amount of money to Yoshikawa to seek favors for egg farmers, including over international farming standards and government lending to the industry.

As a result of the bribery, unprecedented favors, including holding a lobby meeting attended by lawmakers, were handed out, the judge said.

Akita's acts "considerably harmed the public's trust in agricultural and overall politics," Mukai said.

