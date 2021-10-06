Manabe Calls Nobel Prize Win "Big Surprise"

Newsfrom Japan

Princeton, New Jersey, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese-born U.S. scientist Syukuro Manabe on Tuesday expressed his joy of being named a winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Physics, describing it as "a big surprise."

Manabe, a 90-year-old senior meteorologist at Princeton University, told a press conference held at the university in New Jersey that he recently saw the list of past Nobel Prize winners and that these laureates made outstanding contributions. "And then I think about my own work...compared with these works, I just think 'oh this is'...it is a big surprise."

He won the Nobel Prize for establishing climate models that contribute mainly to predicting global warming. Manabe shares the physics prize with two other scientists--Klaus Hasselmann, 89, professor at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, Germany, and Giorgio Parisi, 73, professor at Sapienza University of Rome, Italy. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the winners Tuesday.

Describing climate change as "a major crisis" for humanity, Manabe said his research may have been commended as a cue for helping people better understand what the problem is.

Manabe said he had "never imagined" that his study would lead to "such huge consequences," referring to his Nobel Prize win. "I was doing it just because of my curiosity," Manabe said, looking back at days when he started his research.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]