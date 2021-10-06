Panel Upholds Decision Not to Indict Abe over Dinner Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Pres)--A Japanese prosecution inquest panel has upheld a decision by public prosecutors not to indict former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a dinner party held by his support group, informed sources said Wednesday.

The Tokyo No. 5 Committee for the Inquest of Prosecution, a panel of citizens, said in a ruling issued on Sept. 15 that the prosecutors' decision was reasonable.

Abe had been accused of violating the political funds control law by receiving discounts from a Tokyo hotel over the costs of the dinner party.

Filing the accusation with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office against Abe and a former secretary to him, a civic group claimed that the discounts amounted to donations.

In the ruling, the inquest panel said that the process to determine the party costs was price negotiations held as a usual business transaction, dismissing the accusation.

