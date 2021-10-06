Japan Govt to Sell over 1 Billion Japan Post Shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that it will sell some 1,027.47 million shares in Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178>, or some 27 pct of the company's outstanding shares.

The government is expected to receive about 950 billion yen in revenue from the sale, based on Japan Post's closing price of 926.6 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The proceeds from the government's third round of sale of Japan Post shares following 2015 and 2017 will be used for reconstruction from the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami.

