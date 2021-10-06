Tokyo Confirms 149 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 149 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, down by 118 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.
Ten new COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in the Japanese capital.
The seven-day average of new positive cases in Tokyo stood at 165, down 45.4 pct.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards grew by three from Tuesday to 77.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]