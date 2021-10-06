Tokyo Logs 149 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 149 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, down by 118 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

Ten new COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases in Tokyo stood at 165, down 45.4 pct.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, counted under the metropolitan government's standards, grew by three from Tuesday to 77.

Across Japan, 1,126 new positive cases were confirmed. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by 43 to 612. New COVID-19 deaths totaled 26.

