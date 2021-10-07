Low Support for Kishida Worries Ruling Bloc before Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party lawmakers are worried ahead of the Oct. 31 House of Representatives election as recent media polls have shown low public approval rates for new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet.

Among four major newspapers, the lowest rate was given by The Asahi Shimbun at 45 pct, against the highest rate of 59 pct by The Nihon Keizai Shimbun business daily.

Also including The Mainichi Shimbun and The Yomiuri Shimbun, the four newspapers showed public support rates about 15 to 20 percentage points lower than those of former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet when it was formed in September last year.

In Japan, approval rates tend to be high for the first cabinet of a new prime minister in a celebratory mood. But that was not the case with the Kishida-led cabinet, apparently because it is regarded as lacking freshness or only following in the footsteps of the preceding administrations of Shinzo Abe and Suga, pundits say.

Also, there is a view that the approval rates were dragged down by the appointment of Akira Amari, who faces lingering doubts over a past money scandal that forced him to step down as a cabinet minister in 2016, as secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]