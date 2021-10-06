Yoshino Becomes Labor Body Rengo's 1st Female Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, selected Vice President Tomoko Yoshino, 55, as its new president at a regular convention on Wednesday, marking its first presidential change in six years.

Yoshino, who succeeded Rikio Kozu, is Rengo's first female president since the umbrella body of labor unions across the country was established in 1989.

During her two-year term, Yoshino's skills will be tested, including in terms of whether she is able to improve the working environment for women.

"I didn't want to miss an opportunity to break the glass ceiling" on women's career development, Yoshino said at the convention, referring to the reason why she accepted the presidential post.

"I will listen fully to the voices of many labor union members on how to prepare an environment that will allow workers to continue to work with a sense of security," she also said.

