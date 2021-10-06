Japan FTC Starts Survey on Smartphone OS Market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission has launched a survey on smartphone operating systems to examine whether a fair competitive environment is ensured, FTC Secretary-General Shuichi Sugahisa said Wednesday.

The survey is designed to discover possible problems in the smartphone OS market, which is currently dominated by Apple Inc.'s iOS and Google Inc.'s Android.

"Smartphone are a necessity and consumers enjoy various services," Sugahisa told a regular press conference. "A survey on the competitive environment is extremely important."

The survey will also cover smart speakers, wearable devices and other smartphone peripherals and related services.

If the FTC finds problems in the competitive environment, it will investigate their causes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]