Japan to Compile Logistics Service Reform Road Map

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese industry and transport ministries plan to draw up by the end of March next year a logistics service reform road map until 2040, it was learned Wednesday.

The ministries held the first meeting the same day of a study group with experts that was created to discuss ways to improve logistics services.

The ministries are increasingly concerned about the possibility of the Japanese economy being dampened by soaring logistics costs reflecting the popularity of online shopping and labor shortages.

According to a survey by the industry ministry, the size of the online shopping market grew to 12,233.3 billion yen in 2020, doubling from 5,993.1 billion yen in 2013.

Despite the growth, the number of truck drivers continues falling.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]