COVID-19 Cases in Japan Fall to Level before 5th Wave: Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan has fallen back to levels before the fifth wave of infections started in summer this year, a health ministry advisory board said Wednesday.

Still, the advisory board said that "there are concerns over a rebound" in new cases as flows of people are increasing across the country following the recent full lifting of the Japanese government's novel coronavirus state of emergency.

With the number of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms growing due to the fifth wave, the panel underlined the need to strengthen medical care systems depending on the infection situation.

The proportion of elderly coronavirus patients may increase again in winter, when a resurgence is feared, the advisory board said.

"There is no doubt that actions by every individual will affect secondary infection cases," Takaji Wakita, chief of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, who heads the advisory board, told a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]