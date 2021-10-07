New Minister Saito Positive about Resuming Go To Travel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Tetsuo Saito has expressed a positive stance toward resuming the government's Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion program.

"We'll consider for sure" the resumption, Saito said in an interview with media organizations Wednesday.

Go To Travel, which provides effective subsidies to help cover travel and shopping costs, has been suspended across the country since late last year due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Calls for resuming the program are increasing mainly in the travel industry.

The government plans to restart the program after looking into the results of demonstration experiments for its planned measure to ease coronavirus restrictions on travel and other activities for those confirmed to have received COVID-19 vaccinations or tested negative for the virus, according to Saito.

"We'll conduct experiments in cooperation with travel and accommodation businesses to test the operations and check the effectiveness of the vaccination and test package," said Saito, who took office Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]