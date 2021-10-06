Wrong Payout Notices Sent to 970,000 Pensioners in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Pension Service said Wednesday that it has sent around 972,000 pensioners pension payout notices with information that was not theirs.

A contractor in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, printed out the wrong payout notices, the operator of the public pension system said.

The incorrect notices, notifying pensioners of pension payouts for October, were sent out on Monday and Tuesday to Aichi, Mie and Fukuoka prefectures.

Pensioners received notices that included personal information that was not theirs, including the basic pension number, the pension amount and the name of the financial institutions receiving the pension transfers.

As the names of individuals were not included anywhere other than the address section, the Japan Pension Service said that people will not be able to identify whose information was included in the incorrect notices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]