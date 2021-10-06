Komeito to Reject Constitution Reform for Emergencies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the junior partner of Japan's ruling coalition, will call for individual laws to restrict private rights in times of emergencies, including large-scale natural disasters, in its manifesto for the Oct. 31 general election, it was learned Wednesday.

The pledge sets the party clearly apart from the governing Liberal Democratic Party, which has proposed an emergency situation clause in its draft constitutional amendments.

On responses to emergency situations, Komeito's campaign promises for the House of Representatives election will say the only option is to specify certain restrictions on private rights and related procedures, as well as necessary compensation, in individual laws on crisis management.

Komeito will also aim to create a system that would enable parliament to hold online sessions in order to maintain the functions of the legislature in times of disasters.

The party's campaign promises will say more than previous versions about how Japan should deal with China.

