Ruling on Sri Lankans' Deportation as Unconstitutional Finalized

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese high court ruling that found unconstitutional immigration authorities' actions to deport two Sri Lankan men without allowing them to take legal action after they were denied refugee status became final on Thursday.

Both the Japanese government and the plaintiffs did not file an appeal against Tokyo High Court's decision before the deadline on Wednesday.

According to a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, this is the first court decision in Japan that has found immigration authorities' actions in a deportation case as unconstitutional.

The two men were detained at an immigration facility in December 2014 after their applications for refugee status were turned down, according to the ruling and other sources.

Even though the two men intended to file a lawsuit to call for a reversal of their application rejection, they were sent back to Sri Lanka the day after they were informed that their subsequent objection had been dismissed.

