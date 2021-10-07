Campaign Kicks Off for 2 By-Elections in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Campaigning kicked off Thursday for two by-elections for Japan's House of Councillors, set for Oct. 24, in the run-up to a general election scheduled for Oct. 31.

The by-elections for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, mark the first national elections since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office on Monday.

The Upper House by-elections are for the Shizuoka and Yamaguchi prefectural constituencies.

Kishida said in a speech in the city of Shizuoka that the race "will be followed by the House of Representatives election and is an important election that leads to the future."

Tomoko Tamura, policy chief of the Japanese Communist Party, said, "We need to achieve a shift in politics by bringing a change of government."

