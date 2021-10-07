Launch of Japan's Epsilon-5 Rocket Put Off Again

Newsfrom Japan

Kimotsuki, Kagoshima Pref., Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The launch of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's fifth Epsilon solid-fuel rocket, scheduled for Thursday morning, was postponed due to unsuitable weather conditions.

Wind conditions in the upper sky did not meet the criteria for liftoff, according to JAXA, which decided on the postponement about 20 minutes before the planned launch time at 9:51 a.m. (12:51 a.m. GMT).

The 26-meter, 96-ton rocket carrying nine small satellites was set to be launched from JAXA's Uchinoura Space Center in the town of Kimotsuki, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The latest postponement came after the launch was rescheduled once.

JAXA initially planned to launch the Epsilon-5 on Friday morning. The launch was cancelled some 19 seconds before the scheduled liftoff time as a glitch occurred at ground radar equipment due to a loosened cable connection.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]