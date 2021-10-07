Small Chopper Crashes in Kanagawa Pref., Leaving One Dead

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--A small helicopter crashed in the city of Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Thursday morning, killing a man believed to be the pilot of the aircraft.

The man was confirmed dead after being sent to a hospital, according to local police and fire authorities. The police are investigating details of the accident.

The Robinson R22 helicopter was heading for the city of Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, after taking off from a landing field in the town of Oi in Kanagawa around 6:35 a.m. Thursday (9:35 p.m. Wednesday GMT), the local authorities said. The chopper crashed around 6:50 a.m.

No houses or other properties nearby were damaged, and no one on the ground is believed to have been involved in the crash, according to the authorities.

The transport ministry's Japan Transport Safety Board decided to send two investigators to the accident site, which is about 1.5 kilometers southwest of Hadano Station of Odakyu Electric Railway Co. <9007>. About 500 meters from the site are a residential neighborhood and schools.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]