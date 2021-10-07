Nihon Univ. Executive Arrested over Breach of Trust

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors arrested a member of Nihon University's executive board and another man on Thursday for allegedly causing damage worth 220 million yen to the university in a possible breach of trust case.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad suspects the 64-year-old board member of the major Japanese private university, Tadao Inoguchi, and Masami Yabumoto, a 61-year-old former head of Kinshukai Group, a medical corporation group based in the western Japan city of Osaka, of diverting 220 million yen from the educational institution through a project to rebuild the university's aged Itabashi Hospital in Tokyo's Itabashi Ward.

The special investigation squad searched the house of Nihon University Chairman Hidetoshi Tanaka, 74, in Tokyo's Suginami Ward on Thursday afternoon, as part of its efforts to uncover the full picture of the case.

Around mid-February last year, Inoguchi and Yabumoto allegedly falsified the results of a competition to choose which company will be in charge of design work for the rebuilding project in a way to allow a Tokyo-based design firm to win the order.

Around May the same year, the two instructed the design firm to send 220 million yen of some 730 million yen Nihon University paid to the company as an advance to a consulting firm based in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward.

