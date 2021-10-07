New Rengo Leader Vows Efforts for Expansion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tomoko Yoshino, new president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, vowed on Thursday to do everything she can to expand the scale of the umbrella body of labor unions across Japan.

"I will listen to the voices of workers and expand our activities," Yoshino told a press conference in Tokyo to mark her appointment as head of Rengo.

She also indicated plans to focus on raising wages in Japan.

"Many nonregular (workers) are women. I'll carry out measures that will improve (overall labor conditions)," Yoshino said.

Yoshino was elected Rengo president at a regular convention on Wednesday, becoming the group's first female head since its establishment in 1989.

