BOJ Cuts Economic Views on 5 of 9 Regions

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan lowered its economic assessments for five of the country's nine regions in a quarterly report released Thursday, as the Japanese economy is facing a pause in its recovery due to the prolonged novel coronavirus pandemic.

The downward revisions came partly due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Japan since summer and vehicle production cuts stemming from semiconductor shortages, according to the report, which was compiled at a meeting of BOJ regional branch heads.

"The economy has seen a pause in signs of a pickup," the BOJ said of the Tokai central Japan region, one of the five downgraded regions, which also include the Tohoku northeastern region, the Kinki and Chugoku western regions and the Kyushu-Okinawa southwestern region.

The previous assessment for the Tokai region, which hosts bases for major Japanese automakers, including industry leader Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, said that "the economy has been picking up, even during the continued severe situation."

The BOJ kept its assessments unchanged for the four other regions--the Hokkaido northernmost region, the Hokuriku central region, the Kanto-Koshinetsu eastern region and the Shikoku western region.

