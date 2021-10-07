MOF Employee's Widow Asks Kishida to Probe Moritomo Issue Again

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The widow of Japanese Ministry of Finance employee Toshio Akagi, who killed himself over a high-profile public records-tampering scandal involving the ministry and school operator Moritomo Gakuen, has asked new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a fresh investigation into the issue.

"The prime minister has said he is good at listening to people, so I want him to hear what I have to say," the wife, Masako, said at a press conference in the city of Osaka, western Japan, Thursday. "I'm sure that my voice will reach (the prime minister)," she said, showing her eagerness to meet with Kishida in person over the matter.

The press conference was held after Masako, 50, mailed on Wednesday a handwritten letter to Kishida, in which she called on the government to reopen an investigation into the scandal.

Akagi, an employee of the MOF's Kinki Local Finance Bureau in Osaka Prefecture, killed himself at the age of 54 in 2018 after compiling the "Akagi file" documents on the scandal related to the sale of a state-owned land plot to Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to the wife of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In the letter, Masako said that how the ministry responded to her husband's opposition to altering public records related to the land sale has not been revealed, according to a lawyer representing her. "A society where you cannot say what is right is right is wrong. I think Prime Minister Kishida understands this," she said in the letter, asking the government to "reveal the truth through a reinvestigation by a third-party panel."

