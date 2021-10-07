Agreement to Raise Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Quotas Reaffirmed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and other economies Thursday reaffirmed their agreement to increase catch quotas for large Pacific bluefin tuna weighing at least 30 kilograms by 15 pct in 2022 from the previous year, the Japanese Fisheries Agency said.

The agreement, first reached in July, was reaffirmed at a virtual meeting of the Northern Committee of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission. A final decision will be made at an annual WCPFC meeting scheduled for early December.

The WCPFC Northern Committee consists of Japan, the United States, Taiwan and seven other economies. Unanimous consent is required for proposals including an increase in catch quotas.

The United States had been opposing raising catch quotas, seeking to focus on restoring tuna stocks. But the country reversed course and agreed to raise quotas at a joint meeting of the WCPFC Northern Committee and the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission in July.

If the agreement becomes final at the annual WCPFC meeting, Japan's catch quota will increase by 732 tons to 5,614 tons next year.

