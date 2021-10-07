Japan Reports 972 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--A total of 972 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Thursday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 17 from the previous day to 595, while the daily death toll stood at 39.

In Tokyo, 143 people newly tested positive for the virus, down by 75 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 200 for the sixth straight day. New fatalities among COVID-19 patients totaled 19.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases came to 154.3, down 40.1 pct from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]