Tokyo Logs 143 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 143 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, down by 75 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 200 for the sixth straight day. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 19.

The seven-day average of new positive cases came to 154.3, down 40.1 pct from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, fell by seven from Wednesday to 70.

