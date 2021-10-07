Kishida Tells Putin of Hope to Build Mutually Beneficial Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, expressing his hope to develop the Japan-Russia relationship in a mutually beneficial way.

The talks covered negotiations to conclude a peace treaty to formally end the two countries' wartime hostilities, which has not happened due to their long-standing territorial row.

"We confirmed that we will work on the peace treaty netogiations based on past bilateral agreements," Kishida told reporters after the phone talks.

Putin was the third foreign leader to have a teleconference with Kishida since the prime minister took office on Monday. The first and second were U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

According to Japanese officials, Kishida told Putin of his determination to work together to make sure that the territorial dispute over four Russian-held islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan, is not passed on to the next generation.

