Komeito Vows Child Benefits worth 100,000 Yen

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has released its policy pledges for the upcoming general election, including benefits worth 100,000 yen per head for those aged under 19.

The handout is intended to support child-rearing families affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The party is set to discuss whether the 100,000 yen will be provided in cash or in kind, or in the form of points.

The package, released Thursday, also includes cash benefits for people facing economic difficulties and a program to give points worth tens of thousands of yen to holders of the My Number social security and taxation identification card.

As measures against COVID-19, Komeito promised to continue giving free vaccinations next year, promote the domestic development of vaccines and drugs, and strengthen the country's medical system, such as allowing people self-quarantining at home or designated facilities like hotels to see doctors online.

To rebuild the economy and livelihoods, Komeito vowed to provide more support to small companies, and the tourism and restaurant industries. Specifically, the party said it seeks to start a new Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign on the assumption that the pandemic dies down.

