INTERVIEW: New Japanese Minister Vows to Cut Nuclear Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government aims to reduce the country's use of nuclear energy as much as possible, new Environment Minister Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi said in a recent interview with Jiji Press and other media outlets.

"We would like to reduce our reliance on nuclear power as much as possible and as early as possible," said Yamaguchi, who assumed the post in the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office last week.

"The answer is that we should introduce renewable energy sources as much as possible," Yamaguchi said.

He took a cautious stance toward developing miniature nuclear reactors.

Yamaguchi said: "We have no intention to dismiss the option outright. But the principle of 'reducing the use of nuclear energy as much as possible' applies."

