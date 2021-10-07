LDP to Focus on "New Capitalism" to Address Wage Gap

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will promise to promote a new form of capitalism in order to address income disparities, in its manifesto for the Oct. 31 general election, it was learned Thursday.

In its campaign pledges for the House of Representatives election, the LDP will set a slogan of aiming to "create a new era, together with the people," given that Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida has vowed that his cabinet will work toward that goal, according to a draft manifesto.

While the pledges mainly focus on policy measures highlighted by Kishida in the LDP presidential election last month, they will also include policy proposals made by Sanae Takaichi, policy affairs chief of the LDP, who was a contender in the party leadership race.

Policies pushed by Takaichi, who was responsible for drafting the campaign promises, include bold investment in crisis management and support for Taiwan's bid to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.

The party aims to adopt its campaign promises at a meeting of its General Council on Friday.

