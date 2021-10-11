INTERVIEW: Japanese Minister Wants Law to Improve Medical System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan needs to enact a new law to secure hospital beds and medical personnel to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Shigeyuki Goto, new health, labor and welfare minister, said in a recent interview.

"There were some people who died at home or saw their conditions worsen because they were not able to swiftly receive treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus," said Goto, who assumed the post under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office last week.

Goto said that in order to address those challenges, he will work hard to improve the country's medical system.

He stressed the need to consider ways to ask hospitals for further improvements to the medical system. "Whether it's possible to make compulsory requests is among issues that need to be addressed," he said.

The minister said it is necessary to improve the treatment of nurses and caregivers in order to secure them. The ministry will set up a study group while working closely together with other government agencies on the matter, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]