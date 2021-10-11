Minister Kaneko Keen to Correct Overconcentration in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Yasushi Kaneko is keen to correct an overconcentration of population in Tokyo by encouraging migration from urban areas and making use of digital technology.

"Correcting the overconcentration in Tokyo is an urgent issue," Kaneko said in a recent interview with media organizations after taking up the post as a member of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet, launched last week.

"My motto is, 'No country prospers without prosperous regions,'" he added.

Kaneko said that his ministry will help urban residents relocate to nonurban regions that lack human resources to support communities weakened by depopulation and aging.

A larger budget is being sought to encourage more people to participate in a central government-led regional development program and move into nonurban areas, he said.

