Strong Quake Jolts Tokyo Area, Hurting 17, Disrupting Traffic

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.9 rocked the Tokyo metropolitan area on Thursday night, leaving at least 17 people injured and disrupting traffic, including Shinkansen high-speed train services.

No tsunami was caused by the quake, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake measured upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of zero to 7, in Tokyo's Adachi Ward, and Kawaguchi and the town of Miyashiro, both Saitama Prefecture, north of the Japanese capital, according to the agency.

It was the first time since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that a reading of upper 5 was registered in central Tokyo's densely populated 23 wards.

The temblor occurred around 10:41 p.m. (1:41 p.m. GMT) at a depth of 75 kilometers in a northwestern part of Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the agency said.

