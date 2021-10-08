Kishida Calls for Efforts to Figure Out Quake Damage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed relevant ministries and agencies on Thursday night to make all-out efforts to figure out damage from the strong earthquake that hit the Tokyo metropolitan area the same day.

Kishida also urged the government bodies to cooperate with local governments concerned in rescuing and supporting affected people, provide the public with accurate information in a timely way and work to prevent damage from spreading.

The earthquake struck only three days after Kishida took office. It measured upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of zero to 7, in Tokyo's Adachi Ward and two municipalities in Saitama Prefecture, north of the Japanese capital.

The government set up an office for dealing with the earthquake at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

At a hurriedly arranged news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that "there has been no report of abnormalities caused to nuclear facilities" by the temblor.

