At Least 54 People Injured in Tokyo-Area Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--At least 54 people were injured in Tokyo and four nearby prefectures in the strong earthquake that struck the Tokyo metropolitan area on Thursday night, it was learned Friday.

Five of them suffered serious injuries--two in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and three in Saitama Prefecture, north of the Japanese capital, according to local authorities and other sources.

Injured people were also reported in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo.

The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 5.9, occurred around 10:41 p.m. Thursday (1:41 p.m. GMT) at a depth of 75 kilometers in a northwestern part of Chiba.

It measured upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of zero to 7, in Tokyo's Adachi Ward and two municipalities in Saitama.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]