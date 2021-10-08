Kishida Vows All-Out Efforts to Fight Coronavirus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised on Friday to take all possible measures to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis, calling it the "most urgent top-priority issue" facing Japan.

The government will work to ensure all people willing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus get their second vaccine shots and make preparations to give booster shots, Kishida said in his first policy speech before the Diet, the country's parliament, since taking office Monday.

The government aims to put an oral COVID-19 drug into practical use by year-end, Kishida also told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber. He promised to give thorough explanations to the public with regard to coronavirus measures.

Kishida also proposed law revisions to enhance the government's functions as a control center for COVID-19 responses, curbing movements of people and securing medical resources in an effort to "drastically strengthen (the nation's) crisis management."

Cash relief for affected businesses, nonregular workers and child-raising households will be handed out, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]