Twin Giant Panda Cubs in Tokyo Named Xiao Xiao, Lei Lei

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The twin giant panda cubs born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in June have been named Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, the metropolitan government said Friday.

The zoo plans to show the cubs, one male and one female, to the public, starting around January next year.

The metropolitan government said that the name Xiao Xiao, given to the male cub, means "the light of dawn that brightens the sky."

The name Lei Lei, for the female cub, means "a bud that blooms into a beautiful flower that leads to a brighter future," it said.

At a press conference, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike praised the names, saying that when combined they have the meaning of "leading to the future from a bright dawn."

