LDP Seeks Missile Interception Capabilities in Election Pledges

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party approved on Friday its policy pledges for the upcoming general election, which include Japan's acquisition of missile interception capability.

The pledges for the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, approved by the LDP's General Council, also include Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's goals of realizing a new form of capitalism and spurring regional revitalization through digitalization.

The party said it will "engage in new efforts to boost Japan's deterrent powers, including obtaining the ability to intercept ballistic missiles within enemy territory," amid intensifying threats to national security.

The LDP also released a plan to revise the national security strategy, the national defense program guidelines and the medium-term defense buildup program.

Defense spending may be increased to over 2 pct of Japan's gross domestic product from the current 1 pct, it said.

