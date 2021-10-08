Japan Reports 827 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--A total of 827 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Friday, with new deaths among COVID-19 patients totaling 46.

The number of seriously ill patients decreased by 69 from the previous day to 526.

In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases stood at 138, down by 62 from a week before and standing below 200 for the seventh straight day.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital was the lowest for a Friday this year.

Eighteen people in their 40s to 90s were newly confirmed to have died of COVID-19.

