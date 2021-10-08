Kishida Raises Senkakus, Human Rights in Talks with Xi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida brought up the issue of Senkaku Islands and the human rights situations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, in his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

In their first telephone talks since Kishida took office on Monday, the two leaders agreed to continue dialogue over the issues.

The Japanese-administered islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, are claimed by China, which call them Diaoyu.

Referring to the 50th anniversary in 2022 of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and China, Kishida said that the two countries need to establish a constructive and stable bilateral relationship together. Xi agreed with Kishida.

Their discussions, which lasted about 30 minutes, did not cover a postponed visit to Japan by Xi, sources with familiar with the talks said.

