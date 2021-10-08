Panel Wants GPS Use to Keep Defendants from Fleeing Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan should use GPS monitoring devices to prevent indicted individuals from fleeing the country while they are on bail, a government advisory panel working group said Friday.

In its draft proposal, the working group of the Legislative Council, an advisory panel to the justice minister, said that Japan should be able to order defendants to wear GPS devices under court orders.

The group also called for creating a crime of non-appearance to punish defendants if they fail to appear in court for trials.

In June 2020, the council started discussions on the use of GPS devices after former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn escaped from Japan while on bail awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.

After the proposal is submitted to the minister, the Justice Ministry aims to submit legislation to revise the criminal procedure law to parliament at an early date, sources familiar with the situation said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]