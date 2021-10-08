Japan Eyes Financial Aid to Attract Chip Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering spending several hundred billion yen in financial assistance to attract semiconductor plants to Japan, informed sources said Friday.

The aid is specifically aimed at encouraging Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to have a chip production plant in Japan, the sources said.

The government hopes to secure adequate supplies of semiconductors, which it regards as one of strategically important products for Japan.

The prospective location of a possible TSMC plant is a land plot near Sony Group Corp.'s <6758> image sensor plant in the town of Kikuyo in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, the sources said. Sony Group, a large-lot customer of TSMC, is taking procedures to acquire the land.

The government plans to include the financial aid in a fiscal 2021 supplementary budget to be compiled after the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

