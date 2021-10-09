Kishida Starts Round-Table Dialogue with Citizens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday started a round-table dialogue with citizens, which he pledged in his first policy address to the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday.

His first round-table meeting was held with seven workers at Tokyo Metropolitan Bokuto Hospital in the Japanese capital's Sumida Ward. The hospital admits COVID-19 patients.

"I hope to reflect your requests and complaints in my administration," Kishida, who took office on Monday, said at the meeting.

Among the participants, a novice nurse told the prime minister about efforts to prevent coronavirus infections at the hospital.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kishida stressed that hospital workers are "working hard under great stress while facing risks to themselves." The government "has to think fully about their work conditions and incomes," he said.

